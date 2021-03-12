ADVERTISEMENT

By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

The Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of former Plateau State governor, Senator Joshua Dariye, on the charges of criminal breach of trust brought against him by the federal government.

Dariye’s jail term of 10 years, imposed on him by the Court of Appeal, was also upheld along with the conviction.

The apex court, however, quashed the criminal misappropriation of funds case against the former governor, which earned him one year at the Court of Appeal.

The apex court, in its judgment on the appeal filed by the former governor, Justice Helen Ogunwumiju, held that the Court of Appeal and a high court of the Federal Capital Territory, were right in their findings in the criminal breach of trust filed against the ex-governor under section 315 of the Penal Code.

Justice Ogunwumiju, in the unanimous judgment prepared by Justice Ejembi Eko, which she read, however, disagreed with the two lower courts in their findings on the misappropriation of funds and subsequently, quashed it.

The misappropriation of funds brought against Dariye under section 309 of the Penal Code carries a maximum of two years’ imprisonment.

Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the high court of the FCT, had, in 2018, sentenced Senator Dariye to 14 years for criminal breach of trust, but the Court of Appeal reduced it to 10 years.

The two years’ imprisonment imposed on the former governor on the charges of mis-appropriation of funds, was also reduced to one year by the appellate court.