Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has described his victory from the Election Petition Tribunal through the Supreme Court as one of the many miracles of God in his life over the years.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service in Owo, Akeredolu noted that he owed his victory at the apex court to God Almighty alone.

At the Cathedral Church of St. Andrew’s Anglican Communion, Imola, Owo, his home town, the governor vowed to continue to offer praises to God for his endless mercies.

Akeredolu, his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu; the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his wife Oluwaseun, led the government of the state, members of the ruling All Progressives Congress and well-wishers to give thanks and adoration to the Lord in a grand style.

Dignitaries at the event included: minister of state for Niger-Delta Affairs, Tayo Alasoadura; members of the Ondo State House of Assembly led by the speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun; some members of Kogi State House of Assembly led by the speaker, Matthew Kolawole; acting chief judge, Williams Akintoroye; Ondo State APC acting chairman, Ade Adetimehin; secretary to the state government, Princess Oladunni Odu and other members of the State Executive Council; local government chairmen across the state; top government functionaries, heads of security and paramilitary agencies.

While thanking the people of the state who voted him overwhelmingly in the October 10, 2020 governorship election, the governor said the thanksgiving was a fulfillment of his pledge to God.