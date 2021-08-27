ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 40 players discovered from three cities, Kano, Kaduna and Abuja will be groomed and positioned for selection by top coaches from Europe who will visit Kaduna in November.

Frenchman, Mohamed Ait-Hida, who is the head coach of Siyom FC, disclosed this while fielding questions from Sports writers in Kaduna on Thursday.

“We have picked talented players from three cities, Kaduna, Kano and Abuja and in November, my partners will come from Europe to select the best I have chosen out of the 40 players from the three cities to play in different positions,” he said.

According to him, the ages of players selected are between 16 to 19 years.

“We are selecting these young players because older players are difficult to progress in career,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria is blessed with several young potential world stars, waiting to be discovered.

“I chose players here because Nigeria is a big country with lots of talented players. Right now Nigeria is not topping Africa because many young players are not being discovered,” he said.

Coach Ait-Hida who has been in Kaduna for about one month, said he is impressed so far with the quality of the youngsters spotted.

Chairman of Siyom FC, Mr Salisu Isah, added that the club is duly registered in Nigeria and is affiliated to Football Association (FA) and registered with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“Siyom FC has been in existence for 10 years. We started in Kano but moved to Kaduna because Kaduna is in the centre of the North,” he said.

Isah further said that he has been in Kaduna for six years and they have been struggling to hold grounds.