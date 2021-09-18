Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Prince Omosefe for emerged the new champion of the Nigerian Scrabble Players Championship.

The Edo scrabble star, Omosefe recorded 11 wins with +954 cumulative spread to beat 30 other competitors at the national competition held the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Governor Obaseki, in a statement, described the scrabble star as an enviable ambassador of the state, hailing his prowess in the word game.

According to the governor, “I warmly congratulate Prince Omosefe on his victory at the eighth edition of the Nigerian Scrabble Players Championship held at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Omosefe has continued to showcase the indomitable Edo spirit. I am indeed proud of his exploits and even more confident that he would bring more glory to our state and country.”