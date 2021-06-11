Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) has launched the Nigeria Sustainable Development Goals Implementation Plan 2020-2030, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The launch took place in Abuja during the convening of state actors for the Advocacy and Capacity Building Workshop on SDGs Mainstreaming at the Sub-National Level in Nigeria, organised by OSSAP-SDGs, in collaboration with UNDP which ended on Thursday.

Senior special assistant to the president on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire during the launch, explained that since the historic adoption of the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by Nigeria, the federal government has continued to demonstrate commitment in the overall implementation of the SDGs, including the timely establishment of institutional frameworks to ensure effective implementation of the global goals.

According to Orelope-Adefulire, in the last five years, they have worked closely with the United Nations Development System and development partners to strengthen SDGs implementation capacity at all levels of governance in Nigeria, adding that such strategic partnerships and support demonstrate their collective commitment to the transformative promise of the 2030 Agenda.

“Indeed, this engagement is a conscious attempt at supporting the state governments to prioritise and mainstream the SDGs into their medium and long-term development policies and plans.

“The year 2021 is a landmark year for us, as we commenced the Second Phase of scaling-up implementation in the Decade of Action for the Global Goals. This will involve strengthening the capacities of state officials to conceptualise, integrate and implement the SDGs at the sub-national level, with the aim of ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind.

“An estimated 65 per cent, of the 169 targets of the 17 SDGs will not be reached without the engagement of local and regional governments. Nigeria’s 2017 National Voluntary Review (NVR) also acknowledges that it is at the sub-national level that the most critical development challenges reside,” she said.

The UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, said that building on the foundation, which has been laid at the national level, the workshops would serve as key first steps in strengthening SDG-Based Development planning at the state level in Nigeria.