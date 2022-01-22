Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the leadership crisis rocking the Social Democratic Party (SDP) took a new twist on Saturday as the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party suspended the acting national chairman, Dr. Olu Agunloye, and national secretary, Shehu Gabam.

The emergency NEC, which suspended the two party leaders for various alleged abuses of the party constitution, also accused them of cornering the fees for expression of interest and nomination forms paid by the party’s governorship aspirant in the recent Anambra State election, Obinna Uzor.

LEADERSHIP reports that the NEC meeting, which held in Abuja, also fixed a national convention of the party for April 27 to 29 this year.

The NEC was presided over by the party’s deputy national chairman (North) Dr Abdul Ahmed Isaq, who was initially suspended by the party.

However, attempts to disrupt the gathering by some youths allegedly loyal to the Agunloye camp was repelled by security operatives, who was present at the venue of the meeting which held in a hotel at Area 3 area of Abuja.

Isaq, who was readmitted into the party on Saturday by the NEC, said the emergency meeting was called based on the provision of Article14 (2) 1, which states that the NEC may summon an emergency any time it seems fit provided a seven-day notice is given to all those statutory to attend.

On the suspension of Agunloye and Gabam, the party’s communiqué said, “The NEC considered the various abuses of the constitution by the following underlisted officers and therefore agreed by majority to suspend; Alhahi Shehu Gabam and Dr Olu Agunloye.”

The communiqué also said, “all state chairmen, officers in any organ of the party purportedly suspended is not acceptable and any notice or communication in that regard is null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

Speaking earlier, Isaq, who accused the two party leaders of exploiting Article 19.4 to suspend party members who opposed their actions, alleged that Gabam and Agunloye refused to let the SDP governorship candidate in Anambra State pay the required 11million for expression of interest and nominations forms.

The NEC which fixed the party’s convention for April, also setup the convention planning, zoning and reconciliation committees comprising two members from each geopolitical zones for each of the committees.

Phone calls made to Gabam’s line were not picked as of the time of filing this report.