A renowned professor of International Relations and Strategic Studies, Femi Olufunmilade, has submitted his letter of intent to run for the office of the president of Nigeria on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). He was received at the SDP National Secretariat by members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), led by Dr Olu Agunloye.

Agunloye, according to a statement issued by party national publicity secretary, Ambassador Rufus Aiyenigba, said, “The party appreciated the decision of the presidential hopeful to contest under SDP, a credible and viable alternative platform rooted in the principle of social justice.”

He assured Olufunmilade that all aspirants would be provided with a level playing ground and a credible process to contest for the flag of the party.” Olufunmilade, a former personal assistant to the late Chief Bola Ige, was a founding member of three major political parties: the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD), the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

