By Sunday Isuwa |

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) yesterday protested at the gate of the National Assembly over the rising insecurity in the country, saying the 2023 general election was under threat.

The protest was led by the national chairman of the party, Dr Olu Agunloye who presented a four-point ‘Strategic intervention agenda on national security crisis’ to the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives for legislative consideration.

Dr Agunloye expressed grave concerns over the state of the nation, and called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to take proactive steps by ensuring that crimes and criminalities are tackled frontally.

He said; “The SDP is deeply concerned about the worsening security situation across the country, occasioned by unabated reign of terror and actions of insurrectionists, agitators and outright criminals which have crippled economic activities in the country, significantly battered peace and crashed the national social architecture.

“As this persists, more and more comments, analysis, reactions and counter-reactions pour in and the damages to the national foundations continue as the country inches more into full-blown anarchy or civil war.

“Our party has studied the state of the national security crisis, its multiple faces, the targets and modes of operation, its immediate and remote causes, and the ineffective ways these have been handled over since 1998 and concluded that Nigeria must return to people-centred social justice principles of social justice to emerge as a united single country,” he said.

Also speaking, the national secretary of the party, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, said the party took the noble decision to submit its position paper to the National Assembly because of its belief in one Nigeria and the conviction that no situation no matter how bad is irredeemable.

Addressing the delegation on behalf of the leadership of the National Assembly, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the National Assembly, Sir Sani Abdullahi commended the initiative of the party, saying their requests would be addressed accordingly.