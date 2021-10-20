To curtail sea piracy, kidnappings and other criminal activities, the Bayelsa State government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on its waterways.

Governor Duoye Diri, who announced the measure on Monday evening, at the end of the 12th state security council meeting, held at Government House, Yenagoa, said the curfew on water transportation, which takes immediate effect, is between 7pm and 6am.

He also announced the ban on the use of 200-horsepower speed boats.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, the special adviser on security matters 1, Mr Akpoebi Agberebi, said henceforth, no permit would be issued for the use of 200-hp engines, warning that violators would face the full wrath of the law.

He, however, said there would be concessions for emergency movement, during the curfew hours, while calling on Bayelsa people to feel free to report violators to the state security outfit, Operation Doo-Akpo, on its dedicated phone line 07006464644.

Agberebi also said that the council resolved that communities, whose lands had been acquired by the state government, should desist from any form of protests.

He stated that some communities, still parading themselves as landlords, had been constituting a nuisance by taking the laws into their hands and depriving other citizens their freedom of movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, in his charge to the newly posted Commissioner of Police to the state, CP Benjamin Okolo, Diri expressed the optimism that by his profile, he would add value to the state by curbing crime and criminality.

Diri, urged the new police boss to synergise, collaborate and partner with sister security agencies, and the state in particular, to achieve zero tolerance of crime. (NAN)