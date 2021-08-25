Following high rate of piracy and other criminal activities in Bonny Kingdom of Rivers State, a group, the Bonny Improvement Association (BIA) has called for a review of the security situation in the area.

The group insisted that that issues surrounding the kidnap of the Banigo 5, Dema Abbey 2, and incessant pirate attacks on the Bonny waterways should form a critical part of the discussions during the forthcoming Ibanise Kobiri (general congress) Conference of Bonny Kingdom.

President of BIA, Port Harcourt Branch, Professor Sodienye Abere, disclosed this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The statement called out both the political and traditional authorities in Bonny local government area to explain to the people the fate of the Banigo 5 and what steps were being taken to halt the spate of attacks on the waterways in the area.

It reads in part: “The Bonny Improvement Association (BIA) Port Harcourt rose from its August 2021 General Meeting with the following resolutions:

“The Bonny people are progressively restive over the spate of loss of individuals, predominantly Bonny indigenes to kidnappings, sea/creek piracy and outright abduction.

“The chief security officers of the kingdom must be held responsible since they are not briefing or speaking out for the people. The political and traditional arrow heads of the kingdom/ local government must be held responsible for:

“The Banigo 5 of 12 September, 2020 still missing till date. The Dema Abbey 2 of 5th January, 2021 killed in cold blood without booking the culprits/

perpetrators till date.

“The series of piracy activities still having the upper hand in kingdom waters. The silence is too prolonged, requiring state and national intervention. The BIA, therefore, calls on all relevant Bonny groups and sympathizers to condemn this malicious wanton wastage of human and materials resources of the kingdom.”