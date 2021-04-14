By Our Correspondent

As the founder of the McCarthy Hospitality Group, Sean McCarthy’s life is the tale of a global wanderer. Here he shares four ways in which traveling has broadened his perspective

“Traveling taught me humility. It’s one of those things you don’t realize you needed until you experience it. As entrepreneurs, we tend to get caught up in our cocoons of success and hard work. While that’s good for business, it reduces our ability to see that hard work is the norm for many. And most of them don’t receive an iota of the rewards we as entrepreneurs can experience.

“While traveling I was able to do things as per my wish because I had the money. However, I realized that no amount of money can keep chaos from entering one’s life. And it’s in those critical moments I realized the importance of thinking on my feet. While business expects the same, it’s limited to well-pruned boundaries. Real life has no such boundaries. Here, your thoughts and emotions can speak louder than your money.

“As an avid traveler, I have come to respect the amount of time other people and industries have put into easing our journey. This made me think that while I am doing my bit to bring something unique, perhaps even useful in the world, there are millions out there who’re doing the same. This realization made me tolerant towards others and gave me the patience to give people their time to do the best they can.

“The world is large. It’s larger than the internet can ever capture. The internet has its merit, but it isn’t the same as seeing for yourself the compassion, intelligence, anger, confusion, fear, beauty, magic, miracle, and more that’s hidden in plain sight. Travel encouraged me to sharpen my intuition instead of relying on everything I hear or read,” he said.

Traveling is good for the soul and what’s good for the soul sustains us in the long run.