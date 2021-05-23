Afro pop singer, Sean Tizzle is out with a new single titled, ‘Know Person’.

The song is a bold attempt from the popular singer to get back to reckoning.

Sean Tizzle whose real name is Morihanfen Oluwaseun Oluwabamidele was the Next Rated award winner in Headies 2013 and had great hits namely Sho Lee, Loke loke.

Know Person is a feel good song and talks about his love interest.

The singer who was formally part of Sound Sultan’s Naija Ninjas released and EP early this year titled, ‘Where you Been’

He rose to stardom in 2013 after the release of his smash hit single Sho Lee and thereafter worked with Unlimited LA to deliver the music video.

In 2014, MTN Nigeria announced the signing of the music artiste on a 20 million naira endorsement deal He also lands a Bacardi Breezer Ambassador in August of the same year.

Sean Tizzle also made an appearance in the movie, Dazzling Mirage directed by Tunde Kelani.