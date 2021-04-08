BY ACHOR ABIMAJE |

The move to select a new vice chancellor for the University of Jos, has been generating controversy in different quarters as interested parties have continued to grumble over what they called lack of proper procedure in the conduct of the exercise.

Prof Sebastian Maimako’s tenure as vice chancellor of the University of Jos will soon come to an end and a search for a new VC has commenced, but some persons have been showing misgivings in the selection process, saying it is not following due process.

According to a reliable source, there is yet to be a substantive replacement for the University’s Governing Council Chairman, late Prince Tony Momoh, who passed on in February, while the University Act stipulates that the screening of the new vice chancellor will be done by the chairman of the council.

According to the source, that is the basis of the controversy and lacuna in the shopping for the new vice chancellor.

The source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said section 4(2), (3), & (4) of the University Act clearly states that where vacancy occurs in the post of a vice chancellor, the Governing Council shall, advertise the vacancy in a reputable journal or widely read newspaper in Nigeria specifying the qualities of those who may apply for the post, the terms and conditions of service applicable to the post, and thereafter draw up a shortlist of suitable candidates for the post for consideration.

“The council shall then constitute a search team consisting of a member of the council who is not a member of the senate as chairman. The council shall constitute two members of the senate who are not members’ council, one of whom shall be a professor; two members of the congregation who are not members of councils, one of whom shall be a professor. Again, the council shall identify and nominate for consideration suitable persons who are not likely to apply for the post of their own volition.”

The source, said the above stated procedure and many more are yet to be followed in the selection process which is expected to happen soon, adding that if there is no intervention to correct the abnormality, it will generate a big crises in the institution and disrupt academic activities.

The source called for urgent intervention from the appropriate authorities as well as investigation into the matter in order to avert the looming crises, adding that many interest groups and individuals have vowed not to allow any abnormality in the selection of a candidate for the position.

As at the time of filing this report, a total number of 18 professors have indicated interest for the vice chancellor’s position from universities in the country.