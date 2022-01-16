On Monday, former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu strolled into the villa. Usually, Tinubu comes to the Villa with the former governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande. But on Monday he was alone.

After he met with the president, Tinubu dropped the bombshell – he wants to succeed President Buhari.

According to him, he has informed the president about his ambition saying it has been a lifelong dream.

The national leader of the All Progressive Congress didn’t mince words and went straight to the point.

He said “I answer that with categorical yes. I’ve informed the President of my intention but I have not informed Nigerians yet. I’m still consulting. And I have no problem consulting.

“And I’ve not set a parameter of limitation to the extent of how many people will I consult. You will soon hear, all you want to hear is the categorical declaration.

“You’ve got that truth from me that I have informed Mr. President of my ambition, and you don’t expect more answers than that.

Asked what was the president’s response, he said “That’s our business. He is a Democrat. He didn’t ask me to stop. He didn’t ask me not to attempt and pursue my ambition, is a lifelong ambition. So, why do I expect him to say more than that? You are running a democratic dispensation, and you must adopt the principles and the values, and the virtues of democracy. That’s it.

Asked on other contestants on the platform of the APC, Tinubu said he has the confidence, vision, capacity to rule, build on the foundation of President Buhari and turn Nigeria better.

According to him” I don’t want to discuss individuals now. I must discuss myself. I have the confidence, the vision, the capacity to rule, build on the foundation of Mr. President, and turn Nigeria better.

“I have done l that with commitment and unyielding you know, in Lagos State. You’ve seen that experience and the capacity to turn things around and that is what we are doing. you know, the confusion, the drift of the past in PDP is being corrected.

The former Lagos state governor also dismissed insinuations that a kingmaker cannot be king.

He stated “about the cap of kingmaker, I’ve never seen the cap of a kingmaker before. That is the truth. And I’ve never seen where it is written in the rule book anywhere in any country. That a kingmaker cannot be a king unless you commit murder.

“So, whatever is your attribute is your own opinion. Me, I want to pursue my ambition without the title of a kingmaker. You can write your literature and your story based upon your perception.

Barely 24 hours after Tinubu’s declaration, Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi was at the State House. His mission- he told President Buhari he is interested in contesting the 2023 presidency.

After the meeting, Umahi said the president told him to consult widely.

He said “Well, generally, yes and no. We discussed politics as the growth of our party, APC, in Nigeria, and the South East. And, of course, you know, the interest of south East, for the seat of presidency in 2023.

“And, of course, I told Mr. President, that without prejudice to whatever will be the decision of the party, which we shall abide by, that if the party throws the ticket open or zoned to the southern part of Nigeria that I believe that with what I have put in place in the past six years plus, that I’ll be running for the presidency, on the platform of APC.

“So I told him and of course, he believes that whoever wants to run for president of this country must have to consult widely, go to all the leaders and that we must do everything to remove ethnicity and religion in our politics. So that this country can grow.

When reminded of the caliber of other contestants eyeing the presidency on the platform of the All Progressive Congress ( APC), Umahi said he is in a contest with himself.

“The Bible that I swore with a section of in 1 Samuel says that by strength shall no man prevail, and power and might belong to God. He chooses whomever he will and he will do that in 2020. I’m not in contest with anybody I’m in a contest with myself,” he added.

The Ebonyi governor also said he has consulted widely saying “

I wouldn’t have done that without first coming into clear with Mr. President that there is this feeling in South East that has not been president and that people feel that those of our leaders in the various political parties should indicate interest to contest.

“And this is fair, this is important. But at the end of the day, it is God Almighty and the political parties that will also decide.

When asked if he has informed Ohaneze Ndigbo about his presidential ambition, Umahi said the socio-cultural organization should not dabble into politics.

According to him” Ohaneze leadership should not play politics. Yes, they can speak for the interest of the South East, they can speak for fair treatment to south East as people but as a matter of equity, justice, and fairness, and leaving a level playing field for all the political parties and the aspirants.

“They should not dabble into politics or whom to support or whom not to support. I think that they hear it just like they heard other political parties’ aspirants.

“We will also write them to notify them that yes, they have culpable sons and daughters that if God wills, that could do this job.