ADVERTISEMENT

By Obinna Ogbonnaya, Abakaliki

South East Governors’ Forum has waded into the impasse ensuing between Governor Hope Uzodimma and the former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

According to a statement signed by the Special Assistant to Governor Umahi on Media, Mr. Francis Nweze and made available to Leadership Monday they that the Governor’s had to Wade in to ensure peace in restored in the state. According to the statement, “the Chairman of the Forum who is also the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi has already made contacts and assured that the parties to the dispute have agreed to call a truce.