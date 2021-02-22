ADVERTISEMENT
By Obinna Ogbonnaya, Abakaliki
South East Governors’ Forum has waded into the impasse ensuing between Governor Hope Uzodimma and the former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.
According to a statement signed by the Special Assistant to Governor Umahi on Media, Mr. Francis Nweze and made available to Leadership Monday they that the Governor’s had to Wade in to ensure peace in restored in the state.
According to the statement, “the Chairman of the Forum who is also the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi has already made contacts and assured that the parties to the dispute have agreed to call a truce.
“He further explained that the leaders of the Southeast were capable of settling their disputes internally instead of washing their linen in the public.
Umahi called for calm among the supporters of the two political heavyweights to ensure a timely and amicable resolution of the disagreement within the shortest possible time.
Southeast Governors’ Forum Chairman called on people of Imo State and the South East Zone to go about their normal businesses and shun provocative statements until normalcy is completely restored between the former Governor and his successor.
