By MBACHU GODWIN, Abuja

A group under the ageiis of Ndi Igbo Good Governance Initiative (NGGI) has urged the governor of Imo state, Sen. Hope Uzodinma and the senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly, Sen. Rochas Okorocha to resolve their crisis in the interest of the state.

Okorocha was Sunday arrested and detained by the state police command after allegedly vandalising government property which was sealed by the state government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, president of the group, Hon Nnoso Ezedimma

who condemned the crisis noted that it was time for the two leaders to work harmoniously to promote peace , the interest and development of the state as well as South East geo political zone .

Ezedimma, who charged the two political leaders in the state to show example of the All Progressive Congress (APC) discipline and cohesiveness at the centre urge them to shield their sword and unite the party in the state.

The group which said that they were not interested in apportioning blame on who is right or wrong called on the leadership of the ruling, All Progressive Congress (APC) as well as Igbo political leaders to immediately intervene to stop the crisis from festering.

He said ” Ndi Igbo Good Governance Initiative is begging the the two factions to please listen to us by not resorting to self help to solve the issue on ground as Imo state is one of the most peaceful states in the south East and should be allowed to remain. That both the governor and the senator should be patient with each other in the interest of peace.

We call on the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to immediately initiate a peace meeting between the duo with a view in resolving the crisis as both factions are stakeholders in the party”