ADVERTISEMENT

By Nnamdi Mbawike, Enugu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Southeast geo-political zone has elected members of it’s new executive.

Acting national vice-chairman of the party in the Southest, Ali Odefa emerged the new national vice-chairman while Ugwu James emerrged the zonal secretary.

In his acceptance speech, Odefa said he thanked God that he was victorious at the same venue, OKPARA Square, where he was humiliated five years ago.

He promised not to take the support the people gave to him fir granted, assuring that they shall be unbiased empire.

He appreciated Enugu State Governor and leader of the South East PDP, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for being an export material, adding that in time to come people will know what he mearnt by that.

Odefa promised that he will strive hard together with his * colleagues to put the party,s interest before any other interest.

Leader of the PDP in the zone and Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, deputy governor of Abia State, Rt. Hon. Ude Okochukwu, the PDP national organising secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu, the national youth leader, Rt. Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye, fomer governors of Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo states, Senator Sam Egwu, Peter Obi and Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha attended the congresd.

Also in attendance were national and state assembly members from the zone, Barr. Olisa Metu, Chris Ubah, and other esteemed leaders of the party in the zone, including the new returnee in Anambra State, Hon. Tony Nwoye.