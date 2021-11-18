Youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has issued a 30-day ultimatum to all presidential aspirants from Southeast to open their campaign offices in the region.

The national president of the council, Igboayaka Igboayaka stated this during an interaction with newsmen on the forthcoming 2022 presidential primary elections.

Igboayaka urged all the potential candidates for the 2023 presidential election from the Southeast to learn from the late elder statesman, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and demonstrate their preparedness for the contest by ensuring that their campaign offices are available and active.

He however expressed regrets over the glaring absence of any presidential campaign office in the region, even as the political parties’ primary election is barely 10 months away.

His words, “The presidential party primary election is barely 10 months from now and with INEC time table of presidential election in 2023, all parties’ primaries must be concluded between the month of September to first week of October, 2022. Therefore, it’s unacceptable by Igbo youths that a short time period left yet no presence of the presidential office of any aspirant from anywhere in Igbo land and Nigeria.”

He urged all aspirants such as Senator Rochas Okorocha, Peter Obi, Chief Dave Umahi, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Kingsley Moghalu, among others, to brace up.

He advised aspirants to shun the seeming complacency towards the golden opportunity as presented to them but act proactively to ensure a successful end, stressing that presidential race cannot be still-hunted.

lgboayaka stressed that at this time, Nigeria is like a ship hit by tornado and urged other aspirants such as Senator Bola Tinubu, Yemi Osinbajo, Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal, Rabi’u Kwankwaso and others to give way in the spirit of Nigeria’s socio-economic cum political survival for a Southeasterner to take the ship and navigate the country to a new era.