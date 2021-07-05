Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited said it has received approval for seven derivatives contracts from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), hence, boosting the launch of West Africa Exchange Traded Derivatives market.

The approved contracts are: Access Bank Plc Stock Futures, Dangote Cement Plc Stock Futures, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Stock Futures, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc Stock Futures, Zenith Bank Plc Stock Futures, NGX 30 Index Futures, and NGX Pension Index Futures.

The announcement follows the successful registration of NG Clearing by SEC, as a premier central counterparty, effective June 7, 2021. With these approvals, NGX is inching closer to the launch of West-Africa’s first Exchange Traded Derivatives supported by NG Clearing in the risk management process.

A derivative is a contract between two or more parties which value is based on an agreed-upon underlying financial asset or group of assets. Common underlying instruments include; bonds, commodities, currencies, interest rates, market indices and stocks. The basic principle behind a derivative contract is to earn profits by speculating on the value of the underlying asset at a future date.

Ahead of the launch of derivatives, the chief executive officer of NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, noted: “The launch of the derivatives market aligns with our commitment to building a market that thrives on innovation and responds to the needs of stakeholders in accessing and using capital.

“We are, therefore, excited about the prospects of deepening Africa’s position in the global financial markets through ETDs as well as enhancing liquidity and mitigating against price, duration and other financial risks that may arise from sophisticated financial transactional activities.”

Leading up to the launch of ETDs in the market, NGX has continued to ensure widespread understanding of derivatives, its applicability and how investors can reap maximum value from the asset class.