The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Coleman Wires and Cables’ N50 billion bond for operational expansion.

The managing director of Coleman Wires and Cables, George Onafowokan considered the bond as a better funding option as it will help to cut costs on some projects which include the production of marine and transmission cables.

He explained that the proceeds from the bond will be deployed to fund certain projects in the manufacturing, oil and gas and telecommunications sectors of the economy.

He added that, “we want to discourage importation of cables into our country and might fill 100 per cent capacity in the country.

The Coleman MD stated further that Nigeria need to export cables and the Company has started looking inward to promote a backward integration substitution program, saying “we want to fill the gap both in Nigeria and Africa.”

Onafowokan disclosed that the company has acquired the technology and capabilities to manufacture various cables that were previously imported with huge foreign currencies.

“We now produce; Gap Cables and Marine Cables. The company in collaboration with its foreign partner has acquired all the necessary equipment and technology to produce Fiber optic Cable in Nigeria. This would be first in the whole of West and Central Africa,” he stressed.

While the head, Investment Banking, Coronation Merchants Bank, Mr. Suru Daniels said Coleman has established an opportunity to diversify its funding through a bond, he stressed that, for a company that has invested significantly in manufacturing space in Nigeria, there is always a need to have capital and establish a N50 billion programme that helps Coleman to increase the mix of capital that it has access to.

He noted that within the next three years, Coleman will be able to access the capital market obviously at a preferred interest rate.