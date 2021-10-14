The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has engaged staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on capital market training.

This, according to the SEC, is in a bid to ensure that financial crimes in the capital market are reduced to the barest minimum.

At the one-day training tagged ‘Enlightenment Programme on the Capital Market and the Investigation of Capital Market Complaints,’ the director of SEC, Lagos zonal office, Stephen Falomo, said the training was one of the strategies of SEC to drive development of the market.

The special enlightenment programme, Folomo said, is aimed at intimating the officers of EFCC on the workings of the capital market in general and enhancing the investigative skills they might require to handle capital market related complaints.

“SEC is the apex regulator of the Nigerian capital market. It is empowered by the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) of 2007 to regulate and develop the capital market. Organising programmes like today’s workshop is one of the strategies of the commission to drive the development of the market while at the same time, sharing knowledge with a sister agency like the EFCC to achieve a well-regulated market that is dynamic, fair and equitable.”

The SEC director stated that, it is also very important to point out that the relationship between SEC and the EFCC dates back almost two decades, adding that the two commissions have since continued to enjoy a cordial and mutually beneficial relationship.

Also, the EFCC zonal commander, Lagos, Ahmed Ghali, recalled the existing relationship between both agencies, and charged the participants to take maximum advantage of the training.