The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reiterated the need to facilitate the issuance of green and sustainable instruments in the Nigerian capital market.

The commission stated that such issuances will go a long way to assist in financing solar energy and other environment- friendly infrastructure.

The director-general of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, stated this during the Environmental, Social and Governance Roundtable with the theme: ‘Unlocking Value Through ESG Investing’ organised by the CFA Society Nigeria, yesterday.

Yuguda said beyond the federal government and corporate issuers, sub-nationals can also take advantage of the growing appetite to issue bonds to finance relevant environment-friendly projects, especially, those that are revenue generating and with reasonable social impact.

He said: “Companies will also need to continuously disclose relevant information on their adoption of ESG principles. Such information will be critical for the investing public to make informed decisions about available investment choices and guide their asset allocation.”

The president of the CFA Society Nigeria, Ibikun Oyedeji, said the Webinar was organised in continuation of the association’s mandate of promoting global best practices for the investment industry, and to serve as a stimulus to advocate and promote awareness in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.