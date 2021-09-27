The Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) Football Club are the champions of the 2021 All Financial Institutions Football tournament organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).



SEC FC defeated the Central Bank of Nigeria FC 4 – 2 on penalties at the U.J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar to emerge champions of the 34th edition of the competition at the weekend.



In a keenly contested final, the teams played exhaustively in the first and second half without either side conceding any goal after 90 minutes and went straight into penalties with SEC FC scoring four penalties while CBN FC scored two kicks and missed two.



The winners, SEC, smiled home with N2m and a giant trophy while the runners-up went home with N1.5m as the third and four place teams received N1m and N500, 000 respectively.



Speaking at the event which was graced by ex-Super Eagles star, Victor Ikpeba, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele lauded all the teams that participated in the competition, saying the tournament was one of the Bank’s foremost and oldest Corporate Social Responsibility functions.



Emefiele, who is represented at the event by CBN’s deputy director, corporate communications, Mr. Samuel Okogbue, averred that the apex bank remained committed to contributing to the promotion and development of football in the country, in addition to its contributions in golf and tennis.



He congratulated the winners of the competition, and assured that the Bank would sustain its sponsorship of the event, and urged financial institutions in the country to continue to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship.