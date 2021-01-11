By Our Correspondent

It was all smiles when Crypto mogul, Amb. Paschal Offor Popularly known as Passy was honoured with the award for excellence in youth development by Newsland Integrated Media Services organisers of South East Campus Award held at Oma Event Center Awka.

The event was graced by creme dela creme of the society, politicians, business moguls etc.

The President and Founder of Passy Empire, Passy Homes, Passy Xchange, Passy Logistics express gratitude to the organisers and promise the award would spur him to do more.

Speaking at the occasion, Paschal Offor said that the award came as a surprise, that he didn’t know people were taking note of his contributions.

He said that youths should work hard and put God first in anything that they do stating that being a Christian is fundamental in every youth lives.

“If any youth want to make it in life, they should, first of all, have faith, be prayerful, trust God but at the same time, you have to work very hard because faith without works is dead.

“So, I will encourage the youth to work hard to really prepare themselves when the opportunity presents itself in education or otherwise, they should take advantage of it, even if you are not disposed to the best education, you can go through training and entrepreneurship.”

Amb. Paschal Offor Who’s foundation has also been involved in peace education campaign and global networking, also is the brain behind The biggest cryptocurrency Xchanger.