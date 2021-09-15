A group, Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS) has asked the United Nations (UN) to intervene in Nigeria, saying the country is on the verge of violent disintegration.

NINAS refers to itself as a “multi-ethnic alliance of the indigenous peoples of the Middle Belt (part of the former Northern Region), Ilana Omo Oodua (the former Western Region) and the Lower Niger (Former Eastern & Mid-Western Regions).”

In a letter to the UN after a freedom march at its headquarters in New York, United States, yesterday, chairman of NINAS, Banji Akintoye, and the secretary-general, Tony Nnadi, said Nigeria has “failed irredeemably.”

According to thecable.ng, the group said, “We, the indigenous peoples of Nigeria gather today at the Headquarters of the United Nations in New York to alert the UN, and the rest of the global community that the union of Nigeria has failed irredeemably; and is now at the verge of a violent disintegration with catastrophic consequences for global peace, and security as our population of over 200 million would become an Instant global refugee nightmare.”