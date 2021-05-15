Second vaccine doses could be brought forward and local restrictions introduced to help tackle the Indian variant of the COVID-19 in the worst-affected areas, the UK government has said.

Minister Nadhim Zahawi said steps could also include vaccinating younger people in multi-generational households.

Meanwhile, a top scientist has warned lifting restrictions on 21 June is in doubt because of the Indian variant.

Cases in the UK have more than doubled to 1,313, Public Health England said. The figures released on Thursday have risen from 520 cases recorded by PHE up to 5 May.

Most of the cases – 1,255 – are in England, while there are 35 in Scotland, 12 in Northern Ireland and 11 in Wales, according to PHE.

However, Prof Paul Hunter, who sits on a number of COVID-19 advisory committees for the World Health Organisation, said current figures were around two weeks out of date and would now be higher.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the Indian variant was now in most regions of the UK, with the possible exception of Yorkshire and Humber and north-east England.

More than 30% of cases are in London, followed by 25% in north-west England, 12% in eastern England, 10% in the East Midlands and 8% in the South East, PHE said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four people have now died with the Indian variant of concern as of 12 May, according to PHE.

According to Friday’s government figures, a further 17 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive test and another 2,193 coronavirus cases have been recorded.

The Department of Health and Social Care said there was “no firm evidence yet to show this variant has any greater impact on severity of disease or evades the vaccine”.