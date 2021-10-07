Aides of Kwara State governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq are consulting clerics to help them hold special prayers that will compel the governor to accede to the popular request that he should seek reelection in 2023.

The governor’s aides, LEADERSHIP gathered are afraid their master may decide not to seek a second term in office.

“Going by his antecedents, Governor AbdulRazaq is a very simple person who takes things very easy. We are afraid he may not want to seek a second term of office.

“But, we, his aides want him to run a second term of office so that he can fully restore the lost glory of Kwara State. We can all see how he has turned around the fortunes of the state in just two years,” one of the governor’s aides told LEADERSHIP.

Major stakeholders of the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had since May, 2020, during a well-attended event at Kwara Hotels, Ilorin endorsed AbdulRazaq for a second term in office.

Similar endorsements were handed to the governor by women groups at the Ilorin township stadium, the people of Offa in Offa local government area of the state and recently by the people of the seven local government areas that made up Kwara south, at an event held in Omu-Aran township hall.

However, the governor is yet to make his position known on the issue of the second term despite the persistent requests by his aides and APC stakeholders.

A renowned Islamic preacher, Sheikh Umar Babatunde (Shoibul Bayan) however, told a political gathering in Ilorin last weekend that “ some governor’s aides have approached us to offer special prayers that will make the governor see the need for him to run for a second term in office.

“We have commenced the special prayers as requested by the governor’s aides,” the cleric declared at the event where the governor was physically present.

An aide to the governor, Alhaji Isiaka Danmaigoro (special assistant on religious matters) confirmed the development.