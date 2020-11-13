Our Correspondents |

Amid warnings from global health authorities on the second wave of COVID-19 infections, the federal government yesterday reprimanded worship centres in the country for abandoning COVID-19 protocols.

The secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, warned that the number of cases in the country had been fluctuating lately, an indication that Nigeria was not yet free of the pandemic.

Speaking at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja, Mustapha said that the cases in Lagos where multiple infections were recorded in two schools were typical examples of the danger of re-opening institutions without the required measures.

“For example, it has been strongly observed that places of worship, gatherings and other events have dumped the use of face masks and adherence to other NPIs,” he said.

The SGF who is also the chairman of the PTF charged Nigerians to take the collective responsibility of keeping the country safe by adhering to all COVID-19 preventive measures.

He said: “We must all rally round one another to stop this pandemic from destroying our lives and economy. The PTF believes strongly that now is the time to raise the tempo of not just our national response but also our preparedness for a new wave of the pandemic or any other epidemic for that matter.”

He said that the PTF was still monitoring situations around the world and would continue to raise the flag so that Nigerians pay adequate attention to the rising number of cases, especially in high burden countries.

He added: “It will particularly help in planning to or not to embark on trips. The candid piece of advice of the PTF still remain that non-essential trips should be totally avoided.”

Mustapha said that the PTF was still very much concerned about the mental health of survivors of the virus.

“In this regard, the PTF is following reports from research around the world regarding the state of psychiatric health of survivors and has intensified plans for in-country response under the treatment and post-treatment regimes,” he added.

The SSG urged all Nigerians to undergo regular test, saying that the country’s testing rate was very encouraging.

Mustapha said Mauritius has the highest tests per million (218,535) while Nigeria stands at 3,605 per million.

“This is grossly low to be at a comfortable stage of defeating the pandemic considering the size of our population,” he stated.

Getting Vaccine Matter Of Utmost Concern – Osinbajo

One of Nigeria’s main priorities now is getting the COVID-19 vaccine and this is a matter of utmost concern to the Muhammadu Buhari administration, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo observed yesterday.

Osinbajo, in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, noted at the opening session of the virtual edition of the Paris Peace Forum which featured presentations by some heads of state and governments alongside international organisations, on a collective response to the pandemic that Nigeria’s priorities include improved healthcare and the economy.

The vice president said: “First, we need to keep the virus under control. While our guards are still firmly in place, getting the vaccine is a matter of utmost concern.

“On this, we are encouraged by the efforts of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other international agencies working to ensure that vaccine delivery will be equitable across all countries, regardless of the priority of orders and ability to pay.”

Underscoring the importance of prioritising interventions and investments in the healthcare system, he added: “We are encouraging private investments to upscale our health sector, with emphasis on improved facilities and affordable universal healthcare.”

While appreciating leaders across the world for their prompt response and cooperation in controlling the spread of the virus, Osinbajo said that the sheer scale of disruptions to lives and livelihoods caused by COVID-19 certainly caught all by surprise.

Restating the call for debt relief for developing countries, the vice president said that the pandemic underscored the need for adequate financial buffers to cope with the “black swan” events.

“For many developing countries, the debt burden makes this all but impossible. We call for debt relief for these countries and the extension of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) at least until the end of 2021 as well as commercial debt relief where needed,” the VP stated.

Osinbajo had in previous international fora earlier in the year made a case for debt relief for developing countries, noting that the Debt Servicing Support Initiative of the G-20 was welcome and would no doubt bring some relief to relevant African countries.

He assured that Nigeria stands with all countries of the world in the effort to eradicate the virus and leverage experiences for a healthier and more prosperous world.

The Paris Peace Forum is an annual event that features leaders and actors from civil society groups around the world with a focus on challenges facing the world – climate change, terrorism, migration, cyber insecurity, and global governance issues, among others.

No Relaxation Of COVID-19 Rules During Yuletide – PTF

Meanwhile, the PTF has dismissed the prospect of relaxing COVID-19 protocols ahead of the Christmas season.

The coordinator of the PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, said at a briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja yesterday that Nigerian authorities were currently concerned on the rising cases of infections across the world, hence the need to enforce the rules during the holiday season.

On international travels, the coordinator warned that all holiday seekers should suspend their trips and stay in the country as Nigeria would ensure that every incoming passenger would be subjected to travel rules in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has warned both incoming and outgoing travellers to suspend their travels if not necessary.

He also said that apart from COVID-19, other cases like Ebola and Yellow Fever were growing in Congo DR, which is why non-essential travels should be suspended.

NANS Seeks Fee Waiver For Students In Federal, State Institutions

Also yesterday, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) called for a waiver of tuition fees of two academic sessions for Nigerian students in federal and state institutions to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a resolution after an emergency virtual meeting, the students under the leadership of Comrade Chidi Ilogebe urged the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve their differences for the schools to resume.

Leaders of the association said that “NANS declares the necessity of a minimum of two academic session school fees’ waiver for Nigerian students in both state and federal institutions in the spirit of COVID-19 palliative to ameliorate the economic effects of the lockdown occasioned by the global pandemic to avert mass drop out of students which may increase crime and criminality among youths in the country,” the association said.

The NANS position which was signed by the chairman, communiqué drafting committee, Ambassador Salahudeen A. Lukman of Ahmadu bello University (ABU), Zaria and vice chairman, Comrade Danladi Jonah of Modibo Adama University, Yola among others, said that the government had failed to prioritise education, hence the failure to deploy necessary funds for complete overhauling of the education sector and total revitalization of university education in Nigeria.

“NANS affirmed the perpetual and continued industrial actions by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as the only tool to press home her demands as an organised crime against students’ career and educational pursuits. Consequently, NANS with no hesitation declares a 14-day ultimatum for both parties (ASUU and FG) to resolve their impasse for our campuses to re-open or risk mass protests.

“While both government and ASUU lose nothing at the end of every strike action, salaries, promotions and other emoluments among others flow uninterrupted, Nigerian students are the greatest losers as their careers stand delayed.

“NANS, on behalf of Nigerian students shall approach the Federal High Court to seek legal redress on ASUU and FG in demand for compensation/damages for Nigerians students’ time wastage, life plan disruption and career delays.

“That the leadership of NANS, led by Comrade Chidi Ilogebe will proceed to have a press conference to address Nigeria students, the federal government and ASUU on our positions and next line of action as resolved therein,” the statement added.

Electronic Transactions Rose To 67% During Lockdown – Emefiele

Relatedly, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, has said that electronic transaction volumes increased by about 67 percent during the COVID-19 lockdown with increased transactions at agent networks.

Emefiele, who was represented yesterday by the deputy governor of the CBN, Aisha Ahmad, at the 20th edition of the virtual National Seminar on Banking and Allied Matters for Judges, said the payment system infrastructure accommodated the surge as more citizens moved to electronic channels.

According to him, the banking and payments system was able to retain its operational resilience, maintaining availability of electronic payments and mobile banking channels.

Highlighting the role of technology in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said domestic and international travels and global trade value chains had suffered severe disruptions, with significant negative impact on financial markets, financial services industry, oil and gas, health, transport & aviation, education, hospitality and tourism, to mention just a few.

The president/chairman of council, CIBN, Bayo Olugbemi, noted that the banking sector had not been left out of the Covid-19 disruption and the banking industry had embraced the innovations accompanying what is now known as the “New Normal”.

“With the option of working from home now more of a reality than ever, banks and other financial institutions have further leveraged on technological advancements to improve the efficiency of services, operations, compliance and regulations,” he stressed.

Olugbemi told the over 500 participants who connected to the programme through Zoom and YouTube that the growing danger was arising from the use of the judicial system by recalcitrant debtors to avoid contractual obligations freely entered into.

He used a scenario where a bank customer after obtaining credit facilities sourced from depositors’ funds rushed to a court in order to seek its assistance to avoid his obligation to repay the loan and obtain interim or final restraining orders against the bank in the confidence that the judicial process which may take up to a decade to be exhausted does not hold well for the financial services industry and businesses in Nigeria generally.

18.3% Of COVID-19 Deaths In Africa Caused By Diabetes – WHO

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that 18.3 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in Africa is among people with diabetes, one of the conditions that global studies have found to increase the risk of severe illness and death among patients infected with the virus.

According to a WHO analysis of 14 African countries which provided information on Covid-19 and comorbidities, the risk of complications or death from Covid-19 among people with diabetes increases with age, with people aged 60 years and above facing greater risks.

The WHO however said with early diagnosis and treatment, many of the harmful effects of the disease could be delayed or even avoided.

“Far too many people are in the dark as to whether they have diabetes. People with this chronic condition suffer a double blow if they are also infected with Covid-19. We must turn this around by investing in early detection, prevention and treatment of diabetes,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Regional Director for Africa. The World Diabetes Day is marked on November 14 every year.