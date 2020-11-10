By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Stellamaries Amuwa |

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has urged Nigerians to be wary of a second wave of COVID-19 infection, saying they must abide by safety protocols.

The director-general of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, who gave the warning during a press conference organised by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as part of preparations for the resumption of orientation camps today, said despite the constraints of the pandemic, the NCDC has found a way to collaborate and ensure that NYSC orientation camps across the country can reopen safely.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that in consultation with NYSC authorities, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) was working very hard to facilitate the safe conduct of activities at the 2020 NYSC orientation camp.

He said, “In addition to the interactive webinar over the weekend, today we will be providing updates on infection prevention control measures taken to ensure that activities in the camp are conducted safely in the context of COVID-19. Our corps members are young, mobile populations, who have been shown by our social data to have the lowest risk perception across age demographics. However, epidemiological data has also shown a high no of infection among young people.

“The virus does not know the reason people congregate, whether it is for learning or partying. Whatever it is, this virus takes opportunity of people coming together to spread.

“In addition to the fumigation/decontamination of the camps, other measures that have been instituted include: Reduction in the number of participants during each orientation exercise in order to free up spaces in the hostels and make for proper physical distancing and better ventilation”.

Pfizer Develops Potential Vaccine

Meanwhile, Pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer, yesterday, said that an early peek at the data on its coronavirus vaccine suggests the shots may be a surprisingly robust 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, putting the company on track to

apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

“We’re in a position potentially to be able to offer some hope,” Dr

Bill Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of clinical development, told The Associated Press, adding that “we’re very encouraged.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top-infectious disease expert, said the results suggesting 90% effectiveness are “just extraordinary,” adding: “Not very many people expected it would be as high as that.”

“It’s going to have a major impact on everything we do with respect to COVID-19,” Fauci said.

While pharmaceutical companies and various countries are in a global race to develop a vaccine against the virus, Fauci said that the Pfizer vaccine and virtually all others in testing target the spike protein the coronavirus uses to infect cells, so the results validate that approach.

Yesterday’s announcement doesn’t mean for certain that a vaccine is imminent: This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries. Some participants got the vaccine, while others got dummy shots.

Pfizer Inc. did not provide any more details about those infections and cautioned that the initial protection rate might change by the time the study ends. Even revealing such early data is highly unusual.

“We need to see the data, but this is extremely promising,” Dr Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University and former chief of the FDA’s vaccine division stated.

He ticked off many questions still to be answered, including how long the vaccine’s effects last and whether it protects older people as well as younger ones.

Whenever any vaccine arrives, initial supplies will be scarce and rationed, with priority likely to be given to health care workers and others on the front lines.

Pfizer has estimated that 50 million doses of its vaccine could be available globally by the end of 2020, which could cover 25 million people, since it is given in two doses.

Global markets, already buoyed by the victory of President-elect Joe Biden, exploded on the news from Pfizer. Major markets in Europe, where infections have soared, were up 5%. In the U.S., the S%P 500 surged 3.7% after the opening bell, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 1,300 points.

The timing is likely to feed unsubstantiated suspicions from Trump supporters that the pharmaceutical industry was withholding the news until after the election.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted: “The timing of this is pretty amazing. Nothing nefarious about the timing of this at all, right?”

Pfizer chairman and CEO, Albert Bourla, said on CNBC that the election was always an artificial deadline and that the data was going to be ready when it was ready. The independent data monitors met on Sunday, analyzing the COVID-19 test results so far and notifying Pfizer.

“I am very happy,” Bourla said, “but at the same time, sometimes I have tears in my eyes when I realise that this is the end of nine months, day-and-night work of so many people and how many people, billions, invested hopes on this.”

“I never thought it would be 90%,” he added.

Earlier this year, Fauci said he would be happy with a COVID-19 vaccine that was 60% effective. Scientists have warned for months that any COVID-19 shot may be only as good as flu vaccines, which are about 50% effective and require yearly shots.

Pfizer opted not to join the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, which helped a half-dozen drugmakers accelerate their vaccine testing and helped fund the work. Instead, Pfizer funded all its testing and manufacturing costs itself. The company said it has invested billions of dollars.

The coronavirus shots, made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, are among 10 possible vaccine candidates in late-stage testing around the world — four of them so far in huge studies in the U.S.

Another US company, Moderna Inc., also has said it hopes to be able to file an application with the FDA later this month.

Volunteers in the final-stage studies, and the researchers, don’t know who received the real vaccine or a dummy shot.

But a week after their second required dose, Pfizer’s study began counting the number who developed COVID-19 symptoms and were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

Because the study hasn’t ended, Gruber couldn’t say how many in each group had infections, but the math suggests that almost all the infections counted so far had to have occurred in people who got the dummy shots.

Pfizer doesn’t plan to stop its study until it records 164 infections among all the volunteers, a number that the FDA has agreed is enough to tell how well the vaccine is working.

The agency has made it clear that any vaccine must be at least 50% effective.

No participant so far has become severely ill, Gruber said. Nor could he provide a breakdown of how many of the infections had occurred in older people, who are at highest risk from COVID-19.

Participants were tested only if they developed symptoms, leaving unanswered whether vaccinated people could get infected but show no symptoms and unknowingly spread the virus.

Marylyn Addo, head of the tropical medicine unit at UKE hospital in Hamburg, Germany, said the interim results were “an interesting first signal,” but questions remain.

Public Citizen, the consumer advocacy group, called the release of the preliminary and incomplete data “bad science” and said that any enthusiasm for the results “must be tempered” until they are reviewed by the FDA and its independent experts.

“Crucial information absent from the companies’ announcement is any evidence that the vaccine prevents serious COVID-19 cases or reduces hospitalizations and deaths due to the disease,” the organization said.

FDA has told companies they must track half their participants for side effects for at least two months, the time period when problems typically crop up. Pfizer expects to reach that milestone later this month.

Because the pandemic is still raging, manufacturers hope to seek permission from governments around the world for emergency use of their vaccines while additional testing continues — allowing them to get to market faster than normal but raising concerns about how much scientists will know about the shots.

The FDA’s scientific advisers last month said they worry that allowing emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine could damage confidence in the shots. Those advisers said it’s critical these massive studies are allowed to run to completion.

PMB Calls For Equitable Distribution Of Vaccine

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, welcomed the arrival of first effective coronavirus vaccine after a successful human trial phase.

Reacting to the news that the vaccine has so far recorded 90 per cent effectiveness against the disease, the president, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, described the development as a major milestone in medical advance.

He, however, warned that the world must unite in facilitating the equitable access and distribution of these vaccines to protect people in all countries.

President Buhari reiterated his earlier stance that “only a People’s Vaccine with equality and solidarity at its core can protect all of humanity and get our societies safely running again. A bold international agreement cannot wait.”

NYSC To Conduct Compulsory Free Test In Camps

Meanwhile, the director-general of NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has hinted that a free compulsory COVID-19 test will be carried out on all 66,000 eligible graduate-participants in the orientation exercise for the 2020 Batch ‘B’ service year.

According to Ibrahim, the responsiveness of the scheme to prevailing national needs has been brought to light again NYSC’s role in the current battle to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said driven by the high premium we place on the welfare of Corps members and our staff, NYSC took the proactive step of suspending the 2020 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Orientation Course to avert the spread of the virus to our Orientation camps.

LEADERSHIP recalls that while the nation was on lockdown, the scheme remained very visible as they harnessed the talents of corps members for various interventions.

Ibrahim said, “The scheme is pursuing its mandate under the new normal imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, corps members have continued to carry out their responsibilities in their places of primary assignment and through community service.

They have also been participating in the execution of important national programmes. I am proud to report that they gave a good account of themselves as INEC ad hoc personnel during the recent governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.”

PMB Orders Health Insurance Scheme For Corps Members

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the management of the National Youth Service Corps to ensure the enrolment of corps members in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The director-general of NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, who made this known yesterday, said the NYSC has intensified liaison with security agencies to ensure the security of corps members wherever they are serving in the country.

Ibrahim stated this during a media chat with Bureau Chiefs, Media Executives, and Correspondents in Abuja.

According to him, with the annual mobilisation of over 300,000 corps members, the NYSC no doubt, “remains the most critical platform for mentoring Nigerian youths as drivers of national unity and development.”

“I wish to use this opportunity to again express our gratitude to thesecurity agencies and other stakeholders for their support.

Furthermore, the scheme has concluded arrangement with the NHIS for the enrolment of corps members into the NHIS in line with a presidential directive. We have also expended huge resources on critical health needs of corps members, including footing of medical bills,” Ibrahim added.

International Collaboration Crucial For Recovery – Osinbajo

In a another development, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has said that stronger international cooperation and collaboration among countries will be crucial in addressing the COVID-19 disruptions and expediting economic recovery.

Osinbajo stated this yesterday at the 8th German-Nigerian Business Forum held virtually.

The event featured presentations by representatives of the German and Nigerian business communities.

Emphasising the importance of building stronger collaboration and cooperation post COVID-19, the vice president said, “As it turned out, the pandemic is no respecter of borders, and has forced us to ponder on the importance of collaboration and international cooperation in solving some of our most pressing problems”.

“2020 will probably go down as perhaps the most challenging year in recent global history. No one can be blamed for the circumstances that led to it. However, history will hold us responsible as individual nations and collectively if we do not see and seize the immense opportunities that the moment presents.

“Bilateral cooperation is a major plank of that effort. We must use the German Nigeria forum to snatch growth and prosperity for our countries from the jaws of the pandemic.”

Speaking specifically about the German-Nigerian business cooperation, a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, quoted Osinbajo as saying “there are several reasons why Nigeria and Germany’s economic relationship is an important and natural one.

“With its population of nearly 200 million people and as the largest economy in Africa, Nigeria is a natural partner of Germany, which is also the largest economy in the European Union and also its most populous country. Both countries have a shared experience of paving the way in their respective continents and serve as strategic entry points for investors across industries,” he added.

Osinbajo further noted: “Cooperation between our countries and between sectors, is now more important than ever and this forum is an essential platform for deliberating on the mutually beneficial ways that we can achieve our shared objectives as nations. And we already have an excellent example the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), a

power infrastructure upgrade and modernisation programme, agreed to by the Nigerian government and Siemens AG of Germany, with the support of the German Government.

“Under the initiative, the Nigerian government will on behalf of the

other shareholders in the DisCos invest in infrastructure upgrades in the form of improved payment systems, distribution substations, transformers, protection devices, smart meters, transmission lines, etc.”

Govs Did Not Hoard Palliatives, CACOVID Insists

Members of the private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) have defended state governors over allegation of hoarding palliatives meant to cushion the effect of coronavirus.

This was contained in two documents made available to journalist over the weekend.

In one of the documents signed by Dr. Sola Adeduntan, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Bank PLC, was addressed to “Sigma Chief, Old Chiefs and Loyalists” members of his club.

Adeduntan who is member of steering committee of CACOVID, alongside Aliko Dangote, John Coumatorous, Jim Ovia, Tony Elumelu, Abdulsamad Rabiu Segun Agbaje, Herbert Wigwe and Godwin Emefiele governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), disclosed that CACOVID had “successfully provided health facilities, diagnostic kits and medications to all the states and Abuja,” because they realised that the pandemic had destroyed the economic power of most Nigerians.

He said, “We set up the coalition to pull resources together to support the government to combat Covid 19 pandemic. We decided to provide food to 1.7 million most vulnerable families across the country and we put a substantial resources behind the initiative.

“The food items we intend to purchase included rice, pasta, noodles, garri, sugar and salt, etc. The challenge was how to purchase those items worth about N15 billion without driving inflation.

“We had to contract this out to various manufacturers and that took time for them to deliver the goods to us. It was only in September and early October that we handed the goods over to the various state governments and FCT. It’s therefore a fallacy that the state governments or Dangote have hoarded those foodstuffs”.

The second document was by one Osita Nwasinobi who advised those involved in the wanton destruction of public and private properties to “desist from these raids in order to allow the states to proceed with peaceful and fair distribution of these palliatives to the neediest and most vulnerable in our society.”

According to him, CACOVID had been working with state governors, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), to procure and distribute food items to about two million most vulnerable families (and about 10 million Nigerians) across the 774 local government areas in the country, as part of the private sector’s support to the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained that CACOVID members decided to procure the food directly from the manufacturers to avoid a distortion of prices in the market.

Nwasinobi said the sheer scale of the nationwide food programme and the timing of the orders and deliveries, which coincided with the lockdowns and reduced movement across the country, compelled CACOVID to roll out distribution in a staggered manner, with states classified in three timed phases, to enable orderly delivery to the needy.

He stated: “The food package was designed such that each of the nearly two million vulnerable families received 10kg bag of rice, 5kg bag of garri/maize flour/semolina, one carton of pasta, two cartons of noodles, 5kg of sugar and Ikg of salt.

“Unfortunately, the very large size of the order, and the production cycle required to meet the demand, caused delays in delivering the food items to the states in an expeditious manner; hence the resulting delay in delivery of the food palliatives by the state governors.

“For instance, rice had to be milled, semolina and maize flour had to be processed, noodles and pasta had to be manufactured, and sugar had to be refined. As such, the first deliveries could not start until June.

“However, as of October 2020, a sizable portion of the items had been delivered but yet to be distributed by the governors. Although various states and the FCT had commenced flagoff of the distribution of the food items since early August, some could not conclude the distribution as they were yet to receive complete deliveries of the items allotted to them.

“In the interest of transparency and accountability, CACOVID will, in due course be providing the full delivery schedule and flag-off dates by each state.”