Suspended national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has congratulated the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 6, 2021 governorship election, Prof Chukwuma Soludo for his victory at the poll.

Secondus said Soludo’s victory showed that the people have spoken, adding that it proved that democracy is in action.

He said that even though he had desired PDP to win the election, he, as a true democrat, would always respect the will of the people where and when it’s allowed to prevail.

In a statement from his media office, Secondus commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other critical players “for helping to deepen our democracy by their positive actions.”

He urged them to repeat the same feat in the forthcom¬ing governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states and at the national election in 2023.

He also commended the PDP flag bearer in the election, Valentine Ozigbo and the other patriotic members of the party in the state for putting up a gallant fight in the spirit of PDP and democracy.

Secondus mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) for trying to reap where it did not sow in the hope that an untoward act could give them victory where they did not deserve it.