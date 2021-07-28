National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has dragged the former Edo State commissioner for information, Prince Kassim Afegbua to a Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court Abuja claiming N5billion among others for libelous publications against him.

In the case Secondus is claiming that Afegbua’s allegation which was published by several media establishments within and outside the country claiming that he (Secondus) misappropriated the sum of N10billion belonging to the PDP libeled him as nothing of such happened.

A statement by Secondus’ media aide, Ike Abonyi said In the writ of summons filed by Emeka Etiaba, SAN, against Afegbua, Media Trust Ltd and the Sun Publishing Ltd, Secondus is seeking a declaration of the court that Afegbua have failed to prove that the PDP generated the sum of N10 billion from sale of nomination forms and/or other sources since 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wants, “A Declaration that the publications complained against are false and malicious. A Declaration that the false and malicious publications made by the Defendants against the Claimant (the subject matter of this Suit) is Defamatory.”

He also sought an order of the Court directing the defendants to publish a written apology in all the News and Social media platforms where the materials were published and in particular, the 2nd and 3rd Defendants’ Newspapers.

He further wants, “An Order of Perpetual Injunction restraining the Defendants, their agents and privies from further making the defamatory publications against the Claimant.

“Damages for the sum of ₦5billion, being general damages for the humiliation, castigation, vilification, attack of the Claimant’s integrity and person by the defamatory publications.”

Secondus further claims that the publications are false and the said publications which the 1st Defendant knows to be false have brought him to odium and have seriously challenged his right standing in the society as a trustworthy character.