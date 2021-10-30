The suspended national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has vowed to appeal yesterday’s ruling of the Appeal Court In Port Harcourt which dismissed his motion to halt the national convention of the party in Abuja today.

He said while he respected the position of the court, he disagreed with it totally.

The Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal yesterday gave the go ahead order to the PDP to conduct its special national convention scheduled for October 30 and October 31, 2021, following the dismissal of an application filed by its former national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Secondus had filed the application before the court on October 14, 2021, seeking to stop the convention if we was not allowed to preside over it.

But in a statement issued by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, the suspended chairman said after the Appeal Court ruling yesterday; “I have just been briefed of the ruling of the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt dismissing my motion to halt the national convention of the party. I respect the position of the court even though I disagree totally with it.

“Even as the substantive case is still pending at the Court of Appeal, I have instructed my lawyers to study the ruling with a view to appealing it immediately as no abuse of the constitution of our dear party should be allowed to stand.

“The issue is not about Prince Uche Secondus but about the sanctity of our party constitution and core democratic principles of justice and rule of law not only in PDP but in our democracy. No impunity must be condoned.

“I will therefore wish to emphasis the fact that I did not take the party to court and would not have done that. As a foundation member of this party who has served at various levels—state chairman, chairman of state chairmen, national organizing secretary, deputy national chairman, acting national chairman and now national chairman, I am very much abreast with the workings of the party. I have been a witness to how much harm litigations have done to our party in the past and as a result I have been a strong advocate against settling issues in courts.

“This was why I resisted and rejected entreaties of those who wanted me to go to court to halt these forces when it was obvious that they were determined to disrupt my leadership and truncate my tenure in office with the sole objective of hijacking the party for their selfish ulterior motives.

“To allow this travesty to stand is to reduce our beloved party to a level where anybody can wake up overnight and remove officers against the proscribed constitutional process and the national chairman for that matter, and purporting to use the judiciary through an experte order to legitimize same.

“As a major practitioner in our democracy, I am duty bound to protect and defend the sanctity of the provisions of our constitution of which am the custodian.

“I wish to therefore at this juncture thank and appreciate leaders and other stakeholders of our party who have called in to express their concerns on this matter and appeal for the understanding of all.

“If those who orchestrated and fostered this avoidable crisis had listened to wise counsel of party leaders and elders who advised the withdrawal of cases, this situation would have been avoidable. I wish the party well as always.”

In the Appeal Court ruling, it said it would fix the date to hear the main appeal filed by Secondus challenging his the injunctive order of the Rivers State High Court which upheld his suspension from the party.

Ruling on the application, a member of the three-man panel of justices, Hon. Justice Gabriel Kolawole, said the relief the appellant sought was to preserve his personal right to supervise the party’s special convention.

Kolawole said: “It is important to state that whether the prayer was for injunction pending an appeal or the substitution of order of injunction pending appeal, an important factor and primary consideration is what is the legal right which the order is meant to protect.

“The appellant argued that the application was to protect his personal right as national chairman of the 6th respondent, to preside over the national convention scheduled to hold from October 30 to October 31, 2021. The question to ask is what makes his right personal because the office of the respondent’s national chairmanship position is a public office, not of governmental nature.

“The so-called appellant’s personal right at the 6th respondent’s national convention, in my view, is a power conferred by the 6th respondent’s constitution and it becomes personal as it attaches to the occupier of the office either by election or appointment as it depends on what the party, through its constitution may have decided.

“In my view, by this analysis I cannot see any legal right or interest which is the suspension of injunction granted by the lower court will protect by this application.

“The only other issue I need to mention briefly has to do with balance of convenience and this issue is addressed from the perception of the Court of Appeal’s decision in CCP Nigeria Plc, against Uzobo 1998.

“The appellant did not take urgent action to challenge the action of the executives of his ward, followed by the local government and state executives to suspend him as a member of the 6th respondent then as it were, made it impossible for his to function as national chairman of the 6th respondent.

“The decision of the trial court was that the respondent, having been suspended by his party cannot no longer be in charge of affairs of the party. The injunctive order of the lower court was made to protect the suspension of the appellant.

“As I earlier remarked, there is no personal right which the court can preserve on behalf of the appellant because the office of the national chairman of the 6th respondent was not created by the 6th respondent’s constitution as sole property of the appellant on the issue of the fact that he voluntarily handed over his position and affairs to a member of the a member of the national executive committee of the 6th respondent.

“The appellant has not said a word concerning his tenure, which will expire on December 10, 2021, having been elected into office as national chairman of the 6th respondent on December 10, 2017. In my view, the appellant has not indicated if he will take a shot at the national convention to be reelected yet another term as national chairman.

“Having regard to this development, to support the appellant’s application will cause more havoc and confusion to the 6th respondent as the appellant did not bother to join Elder Akinwumi, who signed Exhibit One as a respondent.”

Speaking with newsmen outside the court premises, counsel to Uche Secondus, Tayo Oyetubo (SAN), expressed the hope that his client would get justice when the Court of Appeal finally decides on the main appeal.

PDP In Convention Mode As Court Okays Convention

Preparations for the national convention of the party got a boost with yesterday’s ruling.

Party members at the Wadata plaza national secretariat were elated as the news trickled in at about 1pm.

A visit to the venue of the event, Eagles Square venue, witnessed a bee-hive of activities as party leaders thronged the place to assess the preparation.

The venue was decorated with the PDP colours and logo just as committee members were seen putting final touches ahead of today’s convention.

All 15 sub-committees charged with activities related to the convention were seen rushing to conclude their assignments.

In September, the following committees were inaugurated to carry out various responsibilities with regards the convention. They are: the Udom Emmanuel- Constitutional Amendment Committee, the Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi- Zoning Committee, the Mohammed Bello Adoke- Screening Committee , and the Ike Ekweremadu- Screening Appeal Committee.

Others are the Nyesom Wike – Special Duties Committee, the Ifeanyi Okowa- Accreditation Committee, the Solomon Arase- Security Committee, the Ahmadu Fintiri- Electoral (statutory) Committee the Godwin Obaseki- Publicity Committee and the Bala Mohammed- Venue Committee.

Also busy conducting its convention related assignments are the Mariya Waziri- Welfare & Entertainment Committee, the Ibrahim Dankwambo- Transportation Committee, and the Darius Ishaku- Contact & Mobilisation Committee, Biodun Olujimi- Protocol Committee, Nuhu Zagbayi- Medical Committee and the Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri- Secretariat Committee.

Checks by LEADERSHIP Weekend revealed that hotels within Abuja city have a high level of customer patronage as the no less than 3600 delegates began to throng the city.

Only three of the 21 National Working Committee (NWC) positions will be open for real contest.

Chairman of the national convention organising committee and governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, said preparations for the convention had reached advanced stage.

Fintiri, who briefed journalists on the level of preparations for the convention, also disclosed that the outgoing members of the NWC would remain in office till December 9, 2021 when their tenure expires.

The new NWC members would be inaugurated on December 10.

“The fact that we are electing new members of the NWC in October does not mean we are chasing away current NWC,” he said.

On clarification on tenure, he said, “There will be no vacuum because we’re not truncating anybody tenure, we only call for an early convention. Which is also in the provision of opposition.

“But that does not mean that because we are having early convention we are terminating the tenure of the present NWC they will still be asked to serve their time on until December 9.

“If anything, it will give a better chance for them to interface and have a smooth transition so that we will understand them well and handover the party,” he said.

He also disclosed that the disqualification of three aspirants including former national vice chairman, Eddy Olafeso, had been upheld by the appeal screening committee presided over by former deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu.

He further stated that the party was still working to improve on its arrangement to achieve full consensus.

No Individual Can Derail PDP’s Mission To Rescue Nigeria—Wike

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said no individual, including the ousted chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, can derail the party’s mission to rescue Nigeria.

He said Secondus’ attempt to scuttle the PDP national convention made him an enemy of the party that had resolved to end the poor leadership of the APC-led federal government.

Wike spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, while reacting to the decision of the Court of Appeal to dismiss Secondus’ application that sought to stop the PDP convention and his restatement as the national chairman of the party.

The governor stated that the PDP’s mission to rescue Nigeria was a commitment that would not be compromised because of the mess the APC had made of the Nigerian state.

He further stated that it was clear that the PDP would not allow any individual or group of individuals to derail its rescue mission as captured by the theme of the convention.

Wike said: “What Secondus is doing is to sabotage the efforts of Nigerians, the efforts of PDP from rescuing this country from the hand of the party that has failed the country, and it is not fair.

“This is a party that has given you everything and there’s nothing wrong in making sacrifice. Even if, assuming though not conceding, that anything was wrong, we expected that having achieved what you have achieved in your life from this party, there is nothing wrong in making sacrifice.

“If you make sacrifice for the party, you’re making sacrifice for Nigerians. If PDP is not there, which other party is ready to rescue Nigeria.”

He said: “Our constitution provides that if a national chairman is removed, the deputy national chairman from that zone will immediately be the chairman or acting chairman as the case may be.

“And so, when Secondus was removed, he handed over to the acting national chairman now. So, the act has already been done, completed. So, what will the court say when someone is already acting and supervising that office.

“The PDP convention on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st October 2021 will be one of the best that has ever been conducted. Nigerians are expecting PDP to come out of the convention more united.”

Wike stated that the party, particularly the PDP governors are more united because they have realised that Nigeria is in problem and only a united PDP can wrest power out of the APC.

The governor said: “Nigeria is in problem and we cannot do it alone. We require everybody to work with us, collectively and see how this country can be rescued.

“Nigerians are not happy with the ruling party, the way Nigerians are being treated. Like I’ve told everybody that there is nothing better than making sacrifice for the interest of the country. PDP is the only platform, and which it is today as the only opposition party that will rescue Nigeria.”

Wike said the leadership of PDP was happy that they were going to the convention with nothing less than 95 percent consensus achieved, which is the first of its kind.

PDP Govs, Leaders Yet To Get Consensus On Positions

In a last minute attempt to reach consensus on some party offices, leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met with governors of the party yesterday night.

The meeting which held at the Akwa Ibom governors lodge in Abuja was however not conclusive as the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Hon Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State said they have reached 85 percent on the matter.

The national auditor, national youth leader and deputy national chairman (south) and deputy national chairman (north).

He however added that all is in place to have a hitch free convention, adding that after the convention the party will be reposition to receive defectors from other parties.

Besides the governors other party leaders present at the meeting were, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Vice President Namadi Sambo;

Others are former Senate President, David Mark; Senator Sam egwu; Sen Enyinnaya Abaribe; Peter Obi; Sen Ahmed Makarfi; Sule Lamido; Liyel imoke

Ike Ekweremadu; Ibrahim Shema; Okwesilieze Nwodo; and Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

A surprising presence at the meeting was Sambo who was attending a public meeting of the party for the first time.