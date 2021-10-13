As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prepares for the national convention, former special assistant to President Olusegun Obasanjo and former governorship aspirant in Adamawa State, Dr Umar Ardo has warned that the party’s hope of returning to power in 2023 may be elusive if its leaders fail to address the issues surrounding the suspension of Prince Uche Secondus as national chairman of PDP.

Ardo who described the suspension of Secondus as unjust added that the party has settled for political expediency to the detriment of justice and rule of law, which he said, will hurt it either at the courtrooms or at the polls.

Recall that Secondus was suspended by a court order following a suit filed in Rivers State while his deputy (South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, has since assumed leadership of the party after a power tussle with some other members of the party executives.

Secondus’ travails began after his political relationship with his erstwhile ally and benefactor, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, crashed.

He has since gone to the Appeal Court to challenge his suspension.

However, pending the verdict of the Appeal Court, Ardo said, “It is my personal assessment of the material politics on the ground that until the Secondus issue is justly and conclusively resolved, it’ll be delusional to think PDP will go into the election cycle of 2023 with the faintest hope of coming out victorious.

“The variables don’t seem to add up for the simple fact that one cannot hope to win on injustice and illegitimacy because this is a logical social law! Still our latter-day PDP stakeholders, the old and new party oligarchs, seem to see that they can, forgetting that they’ve always in the past failed. It’s not about the individuals involved, just as of now it’s not about Secondus.

Ardo said as one who went to court 11 times against the sheer acts of impunity of the party, he knows that PDP lost in 2015 and 2019 presidential elections mainly as consequences of such acts. “At any time the party takes to political expediency to the detriment of justice and rule of law in the system the acts ultimately come up to hurt it either at the courtrooms or at the polls. One must definitely give in,” he added.