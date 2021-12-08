Supreme Court has ordered that all processes relating to and emanating from the appeal filed by the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, challenging his removal from office, be served on all the defendants through substituted means.

The apex court ordered that the process should be pasted on the walls of the head office of the party at Wadata House, Abuja.

The order of the court followed an ex-parte moved by counsel to Secondus, Chief Oba Maduabuchi (SAN).

He specifically sought the leave of the court to serve the notice of appeal filed on November 8, 2021; record of appeal transmitted on November 11, 2021; Appellant brief of argument filed on October 18, 2021 and all other processes in the appeal on the walls of the respondents by substituted means to wit: “by pasting the processes at the 6th respondents (PDP) head office at Wadata Plaza, plot 1970, Micheal Okpara Street, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.”

After listening to Maduabuchi’s argument, Justice Mohammed Musa Dattijo, who led a five-member panel of Justices of the court granted the ex-parte application as prayed.

Justice Dattijo had fixed December 7 for hearing of all pending applicants in respect of the matter

Apart from Dan Orbhi, other defendants in the appeal are Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen, Umezurike Onuoha, Godwin Pepple Manfred, PDP, Senator Suleiman Nazif, Hon Solomon Ejike Ogbonna, Hon Uche Emmanuel Minukwa and Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyawu.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, had on October 26 dismissed an application challenging the suspension of Secondus from the (PDP.

A panel of three justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani struck out the suit during its sitting in the Rivers State capital.