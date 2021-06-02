National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus yesterday charged European Union (EU) to review its support and partnership programmes with Nigeria with a view to strengthening the operations of democracy in the country. This is even as he urged the EU to sanction institutions undermining democracy in Nigeria.

The PDP chairman who urged the EU to consider reviewing its sanction policies for governments and democratic institutions that are not playing by the rules, said, “You must find a way to sanction INEC or any agency that receives from you but not playing by the rules.”

Secondus, according to a statement from his media office signed by Ike Abonyi, stated this while receiving the EU team of evaluators led by Prof Adele Juniad and Prof Victor Adetula in his office.

The PDP chairman who lamented the reluctance of this government to allow for electoral reforms, however added, “APC administration has destroyed the democracy we built for 16 years in six years.”

He said, “If European Union has put in about 100m Euro supporting democratic institutions in Nigeria like the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, it should ensure that they play by the rules.”

The PDP leader noted the reluctance of the ruling government to carry out further electoral reforms that will enable free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

He said the PDP won the 2019 presidential election but was denied the victory because of the blatant violation of electoral rules and the militarisation of election venues.

Secondus mentioned in particular the brazen electoral fraud in Osun and Kano states governorship elections where military operatives were used to thwart the will of the people as clearly expressed at the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier the political adviser of the EU in Nigeria, Osaro Odemwingie, while introducing the team revealed that the body has expended over 100m Euro in supporting the country’s democracy through the INEC.

He added that the evaluation team came to rub minds and get the position of PDP on activities of the electoral commission and other institutions of democracy.

On hand to receive and rub minds with the team at the Wadata Headquarters of PDP along with the national chairman were other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.