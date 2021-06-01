The national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, on Tuesday charged the European Union (EU) to review its support and partnership programmes with Nigeria with a view to strengthening the operations of democracy in the country.

The PDP chairman, who urged the EU to consider reviewing its sanction policies against governments and democratic institutions that are not playing by the rules, said “you must find a way to sanction INEC or any agency that receives from you but not playing by the rules.”

Secondus, according to a statement from his media office signed by Ike Abonyi, made the call while receiving the EU team of Evaluators led by Prof Adele Juniad and Prof Victor Adetula in his office.

The PDP national chairman, who lamented what the called the reluctance of the government to allow for electoral reforms, however, added, “APC administration has destroyed the democracy we built for 16 years in six years.”

He added, “If European Union has put in about 100m Euro supporting democratic institutions in Nigeria like the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, it should ensure that they play by the rules.”

He said that the PDP won the 2019 presidential election but was denied the victory because of the blatant violation of electoral rules and the militarisation of election venues.

Secondus mentioned in particular the brazen electoral fraud in Osun and Kano State governorship elections where military operatives were used to thwart the will of the people as clearly expressed at the polls.

“I urge you, EU officials to sit down with the INEC and insist that the right things are done and to also put necessary pressure for the passage and signing of amended Electoral Act,” Secondus said.

He noted that without the passage of the electoral Act that will enable direct transmission of results from the polling units as observed in Edo State gubernatorial election in 2020, 2023 elections might be difficult to handle.

Speaking on the security situation in the country, he said the ship of state was sailing without any captain, adding that the commander in chief was missing on duty and it’s free for all in governance in Nigeria today.

Earlier the political adviser of the EU in Nigeria, Osaro Odemwingie, while introducing the team members, revealed that the body has expended over €100m in supporting the country’s democracy through the INEC.

He added that the evaluation team came to rub minds and get the position of PDP on activities of the electoral commission and other institutions of democracy.

On hand to receive and rub minds with the EU team at the Wadata Plaza headquarters of PDP along with the national chairman were other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.