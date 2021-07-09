Barely 15 days to local government election in the state, Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday charged the new chairman of Eti-Osa East local council development area, Hon. Biliaminu Samson Agunbiade, to ensure total victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming poll.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who spoke at the swearing- in ceremony of Agunbiade held at the Banquet Hall of Lagos House, Ikeja said the ceremony was in fulfillment of constitutional provisions for filling the vacuum created by the death of the immediate past chairman of the council.

The governor who earlier inaugurated the Governing Council of Lagos State University and the Board of Trustee for the JK Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History said, “You will recall that over two weeks ago, the people of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area were thrown into a mourning mood due to the passing unto glory of one of their illustrious sons and Chairman of the Local Government, Hon. Abdul-Rafiu Olufunmi Olatunji.”

In his response, the new chairman promised to build on the programmes of his predecessor of the council which he affirmed were properly structured for the benefit of the masses.