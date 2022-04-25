Securex West Africa said it has returned to reunite its community and act as a catalyst in kicking off business sales in the new normal.

This is the region’s exhibition and conference for the security, safety, fire and facilities management sectors

West Africa’s leading exhibition and conference for the security, safety, fire and facilities management sectors promises to engage, inspire and connect its more than 3,000 audience members over three days from the May 10 to 12, 2022 in Lagos.

The exhibition will be attracting over 100 industry suppliers represented, from 15 countries and an impressive line-up of over 70 speakers.

Across the three days of the exhibition there are various conferences taking place that will focus on different sectors of the industry.

Focus will be on Protecting Critical National Infrastructure with keynote addresses from Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, CP Abiodun Sylvester Alabi, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and Agasa Kehinde, the Commandant, Lagos State, Federal Fire Service, among others.

Speaking about the quality of this year’s conference sessions, the regional director for the organisers, Afrocet Montgomery, George Pearson said: “it is been a lot of work but we are really excited to have such an incredible line up of speakers for this year’s conference and are really happy to be working with the key partners in each of the industries. We know each of the sessions will be hugely insightful and by providing the platform for the speakers to really engage with the audience we know all those in attendance will be able to take a lot from their visit.”