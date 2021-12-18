Security agencies said they have uncovered plans by two serving governors from the North East and North West to unsettle the North ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The prominent governors who are leaders of a major political party and a former governor of Sokoto State are alleged to have started recruiting different organisations, religious bodies and youths from the northern and southern parts of the country in order to achieve their aims.

LEADERSHIP Weekend learnt from reliable sources that a discreet meeting was held at the governor’s lodge of one of the governors in Abuja on December 10, 2021 where the plans were hatched to perfect the disruption.

One of the sources who did not want his name in print said another meeting was held on the same day at a house on Usama Street, Maitama, Abuja where the plot was perfected.

“Following the meetings, the governors and their cronies, immediately put in motion activities to actualize their aims, and with the help of a popular youth identified as Sheriff, town hall meetings were held in Sokoto and other parts of the country where youths, non-governmental organisations and religious bodies, among others, were courted to join their plans,” he said.

Corroborating this another of our source also said the arrow heads of the group also agreed to employ the services of northern coalition groups and non-state actors to create civil disobedience within the country and the north in particular so as to create the impression that the federal government has failed Nigerians, and then present themselves as the best alternative in 2023.

“The prominent former Sokoto State governor also went ahead to grant an interview on December 11, 2021 where he blamed President Muhammadu Buhari of attending a book launch instead of visiting victims of bandits attacks, all with the aim of discrediting the federal government,” he told our correspondent.

The source also stated that from available intelligence, this set of people have already courted aggrieved politicians, prominent respected northern traditional rulers who have all been feeling neglected by this present administration to join forces with them.

He said, “One of the first class traditional rulers from the North West, who was used to enjoying private jets, luxury life, and funding from the federal government has already started working with the group.

“The traditional ruler believes that since he is no longer considered for special envoy duties and is neglected, among other benefits, he would rather work against the government at the federal level.

“This is also a leader who has decided to stay more in Port Harcourt because of the largesse he is enjoying with the oil rich governor of the state.”

He further said the group, with the help of the youth, Sheriff, is currently planning mass violent protests in the nation’s capital, Abuja, and other northern states and has reached out to secessionist groups in the southern part of the country to join the nefarious plots.

Our sources further hinted that as a plan to raise foot soldiers, the governors are already luring youths, Boko Haram and ISWAP with funds.

“One would wonder why the recent regroup of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in Bauchi state, a situation that was not there since the insurgency started,” one of the sources said.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that on Wednesday December 15, FCT Police PRO, DSP Josephine Adeh, had said the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force had foiled attempts to cause breakdown of law and order by some youths in Abuja

Recently, the Bauchi State government had also alerted residents of the influx of suspected Boko Haram members who are moving from neighbouring Geidam in Yobe State.

Secretary to the state government (SSG), Alhaji Sabiu Baba, said there had been an influx of strange people into some local councils of the state.

He said, “Bauchi shares a border with Yobe State in four local councils of Zaki, Dambam, Darazo and Gamawa. What happened in Geidam has resulted in an influx of people into Bauchi from Yobe. Of course, this will overstretch our resources and facilities, considering the outcome of Boko Haram activities. The security implication there is very high.”

According to the SSG, the government has deliberated with security agencies on how to contain the insurgents in Bauchi before they spread out.

When LEADERSHIP Weekend reached out to Nigeria’s secret police, the State Security Service (SSS) which should be aware of any plot to destabilise the country for comment, spokesman of the agency, Dr Peter Ifunanya, did pick his call or respond to a text message as of the time of going to press.