Security agencies are reported to have arrested eight people in connection with the abduction of two professors and other staff of the University of Abuja on Tuesday.

The kidnappers were nabbed at their hideout in Shenegwu Forest in the Gwagwalada, FCT during a joint operation by the police, military, Department of State Services and other security agencies on Friday.

The security personnel were also said to have rescued the victims unhurt and taken them to the hospital for medical check-up.

FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said in a statement yesterrday that the hoodlums exchanged fire with the operatives but were overwhelmed.

“The criminal elements on sighting the security team engaged them in a fierce gun duel. However, the superior firepower of the security operatives led to the arrest of eight members of the notorious gang while some other members of the gang fled into the forest and nearby communities,” she said.

She quoted the FCT commissioner of police, Babaji Sunday, as saying that investigation was being intensified to apprehend the fleeing hoodlums.

He enjoined residents, particularly those around the Gwagwalada area of the FCT, to be vigilant and provide the police with useful information that could assist in apprehending the gang members still at large.

She said the command had started investigation into the kerosene explosion that killed five persons and injured 10 others at the Kubwa Village market on Friday.