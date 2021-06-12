Ahead of the June 12 celebration, operatives of security agencies in Kwara State have embarked on ‘show of force’ in Ilorin, the state capital.

Security agencies that participated in the exercise include the police, department of the state security service (DSS), the military, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Operatives of the security agencies were seen marching round some strategic locations in Ilorin metropolis.

The exercise which started on Thursday, continued yesterday.

Speaking on the development, the spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi said: “The show of force by the security forces is a confidence building strategy, which also serves to warn would-be law breakers of the readiness of the security community in the state to prevent any break down of law and order and to show the people that we have capacity to deal with criminals in the state.

“It comprises of all the security services – the police, military, DSS, NSCDC and others. It is not just beginning today, it has been on, even yesterday we had one.”

Okasanmi urged the residents not to panic about the exercise, adding, “the law abiding citizens of the state have no cause to be agitated.”

Also commenting, the senior special assistant to the state governor on Security, Alh Muyideen Aliyu said the government was aware of the development.

He said”: The exercise is to further show Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s commitment to the security of lives and property in every part of the state.”