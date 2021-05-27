Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the Department State Service (DSS) and local hunters have successfully rescued 14 victims kidnapped at Gauraka area of Niger State during a joint operation at Byhazin-Bwari axis in FCT Abuja.

The Joint Operation led by the FCT command’s anti-kidnapping squad combed the forest, engaged in a fierce gun duel with suspected kidnappers, dislodged them and arrested two kidnap suspects while others escaped with bullet wounds.

FCT PRO, ASP Yusuf Mariam, said exhibits recovered from the kidnappers’ den are two AK-47 magazines and cooking utensils.

According to her, “the victims who appeared frail after several days in captivity are currently receiving medical attention at the Police medical facility.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma wishes to reassure FCT residents of the Command’s undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property within the FCT , through continuous partnership with sister security agencies and key community stakeholders.

“Furthermore, the Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line : 09022222352.”