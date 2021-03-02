By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

A Nigerian born Security expert with the Essex County Sheriff’s Department New Jersey, United State of America, Mr Felix Asuquo has indicated interest to take over academic responsibilities of all the children of four police men killed in the line of duty by hoodlums in Cross River State a week ago.

The police officers were killed by hoodlums after they were ambushed at their duty post by hoodlums last at Idundu community in Calabar municipality LGA of the State.

Asuquo made his intention known in a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar through the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, CP Mr. Sikuru Akande.

The letter reads in part,,”I send my heartfelt condolences to members of the Police Force and families of slain officers who were murdered by hoodlums on the night of Wednesday 24 February while manning a fixed police post before the Idundu bridge at the outskirts of Calabar

The security expert described the current insecurity situation plaguing the country in recent times as a trying time for security agencies and members of the public and called on well meaningful Nigerians to do everything within their reach to boost the morale of policemen.

“As a security outfit keen in the maintenance of law and order in the country, I am seeking ways how best I can get in touch with the families of these four fallen heroes to consider the best way to provide educational support to their children so that the impact of missing financial provision from their fathers will not be too harsh” He maintained.

Responding the state Commissioner of police, Mr. Sikiru Akande who expressed excitement over the pronouncement by the security expert to take responsibility of sponsoring deceased children in school, and said,”This is quite commendable and we are impressed with what Mr Asuquo plans to do for the family of our fallen gallant men”

The Commissioner, called on public spirited individuals/ organisations to join hand with the US based security expert in so that educational need of the deceased children can be met.

The CP averred that the pronouncement made by Asuquo would go a long way in boosting morale of other officers stressing that the security expert deserves commendation and called on other meaningful Nigerians to borrow a leaf Mr. Asuquo’s initiative in providing a shoulder for kids of these fallen heroes to lean on.

In his reaction, one of the youth leaders in the area, Samson Jide, who expressed excitement over the pronouncement by the security expert to assist children of the slain police officers lauded the security for the kind gesture and called on other well meaningful Nigerians to borrow a leaf from Asuquo’s virtue.

Also speaking on the issue, a market woman at the popular Watt market Calabar, said that with such assistance to children of the murdered officers would spur colleagues of the deceased to confront any circumstance that they may come face to face with as they are sure of welfare of their immediate family should any thing go wrong in the line of duty.