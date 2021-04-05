BY NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

The Anglican Bishop of Kaduna Rt Rev Timothy Yahaya has disclosed that the Nigerian security forces seem to have been demoralised and suffers lack of motivation.

The Bishop stated this Sunday in his 2021 Easter message to Christians while fielding with questions from Journalists in Kaduna.

He said, “If you look at the weapons the security forces are using today, they are obsolete, we see on social media that those fighting this war are demoralised, how can people in the theatre of war or in the front of a battle not be motivated?”

Bishop Yahaya urged the government to look at the betrayals within the security forces.

He said, “Let the government look at the betrayals within the security forces, you arranged that you are going to do a thing, before you know it, they are ambushed. Who gave the information that led to the ambush?”

He also reiterated that security forces have been over staged, adding that our leaders should be patriotic.

According to Bishop Yahaya, “it is very sad to say if the government knows the people who are the sponsors of criminality and have not arrested them. They are failing in their responsibility”.

He therefore called on the government not only to name the people who are behind insecurity/ criminality but also to arrest them, he said.

“ The government keeps saying we will publish the names of the people behind insecurity, you don’t need to be telling us you will publish their names, we don’t want that announcement, we want to know the people”.

Bishop Yahaya also disclosed that leadership is a trust, adding that Nigeria government should emulate what happened in Uganda where leaders sat with commoners for peaceful coexistence.

He called on Nigerians to believe and trust in God, saying that there will be a better Nigeria.