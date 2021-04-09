By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday, said to address the banditry prevalent in the North West and North Central; the National Livestock Transformation Plan produced four years ago must be implemented. He said that bandits have lost their right to life under the constitution and must be wiped out.

In his remarks at the federal government’s Townhall Meeting on National Security, held at the Main Lecture Theatre of the Kaduna State University (KASU) in Kaduna, El-Rufai, emphasised that the National Livestock Transformation Plan if implemented will enable accelerated investment in modern animal husbandry, incorporating the rapid sedentarisation of herders in known locations.

The governor said the situation whereby the security agencies mostly react to cases of banditry and abduction is unacceptable, noting that Nigerians are in a war with terrorists who are challenging the sovereignty and monopoly of the instruments of coercion of the Nigerian state and its territory.

El-Rufai advised the security forces to take the war to terrorists to recover and restore the un-governed forests the terrorists occupy.

He said that bandits have lost their right to life under the constitution and must be wiped out, adding that there was no other way to approach the current insurgency situation today as far as governmental action is concerned.

El-Rufai said: “Amidst the sorrows and suffering insecurity has caused to many of our citizens, some of our compatriots will be tempted to dismiss gatherings like this as futile and impotent gestures. No one who is in a position of responsibility can deny the necessity for firm action in the form of proactive and sustained offensives against the criminals who menace us. Such security operations will not only cripple the outlaws, but will also reassure ordinary citizens, bolster the morale of the security agencies and provide an alternative focus for the energies that are being dissipated on fractious endeavours.

“The theme of this townhall meeting speaks to that function of informed discourse as an enabler of more effective action. Setting benchmarks for enhanced security and national unity is an important imperative in ensuring that there is a common understanding of the two concepts and that across this country and its diversity, there is a common register for talking about them and assessing them.

“ Everyone that has been concerned about the danger that insecurity has posed to national cohesion will appreciate the importance of securing a collective understanding of the problems and the solutions.”

El-Rufai suggested that the country requires urgent action as follows: “Identify, focus on and deal decisively with all state and non-state actors engaged in conduct that amounts to challenging the supremacy of the Nigerian state and our Constitution without ethnic profiling or discriminatory treatment;

“Provide immediate and enhanced funding to acquire advanced equipment, armament and ordinance for the armed forces, police, security and paramilitary agencies; Centralised policing in a federation is not only a contradiction in terms. The state governments today bear most of the burden of the running costs of the Federal Police anyway, so why not the sub-nationals, the state police now. So I repeat my persistent call for State Police as soon as possible.

“We should also devolve more responsibilities and duties to the states to enable greater accountability and minimise the habit of blaming the federal government for every ill in Nigeria. We should therefore expeditiously amend the Constitution to vest all on-shore minerals, including petroleum in the states now.”