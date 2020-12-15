By Orjime Moses |

The Citizens Initiative for Security Awareness (CISA), a civil society organisation has called on the federal government to sanction international rights group, Amnesty International (AI) following its report in which it accused the military of killing and detaining older citizens in the North-East.

The Amnesty International on Monday released a 67-page report, “MY HEART IS IN PAINS: Older People’s Experience of Conflict, Displacement and Detention in North East Nigeria”, where it recalled how both Boko Haram and the Nigerian military detain and kill older men and women.

The national coordinator, of CISA, Chidi Omeje at the weekend while briefing journalists in Abuja, however described the report as ludicrous, ridden with factual errors and outright falsehood with the aim to turn the locals against the military and instigate further crisis.

He noted that some soldiers may have committed some infractions in carrying out their rules of engagement, but regretted that the organisation was too quick to “maliciously” generalise that the military is targeting locals and senior citizens.

“In view of the above curious developments, CISA is strongly of the view that the government should not hesitate any longer in shining its touch light on the activities of international NGOs operating in our country, including Amnesty International with a view to unearthing their ulterior motives and to sanction them appropriately.