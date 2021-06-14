Tragedy struck in Kaiama local government area of Kwara State yesterday as a security man, Malam Babangida fell from a bridge into Moshe River and died in the process.

Babangida, a security guard with Turning Point Construction Company fell into the river while trying to cross it after closing from work at about 6.00am on Sunday.

“As a result of heavy rainfall Saturday’s night, the wave pulled the ladder away from Babangida’s feet and he fell into the river,” a source told LEADERSHIP.

The source added that the corpse of the security man was later found on the riverside.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Babawale Afolabi confirmed the incident, adding that the incident happened at Kaiama Division of NSCDC.

He added:” One Malam Babangida of Tunga Rijawa via Moshe Gada fell into Moshe bridge and died at early hours of Sunday 13/06/2021. The deceased, a security guard of Turning Point Construction Company, after closing from work around 600hrs on Sunday morning was trying to cross the bridge, but as a result of the heavy rainfall the wave push the ladder away and he fell into the river.

“His dead body was later found beside the river. This incident happened in one of our outpost, Moshe Gada Outpost under Kaiama Division.”