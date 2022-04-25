Three days after over 100 persons lost their lives at an illegal refinery site, which exploded in Abaezi forest located in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo State, security operatives have begun a manhunt for operators of illegal refineries in the State to avert a repeat of such tragedy.

The victims were burnt beyond recognition following fire outbreak on Friday night.

Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, adding that Governor Hope Uzodiinma had ordered that the charred remains of the victims be evacuated from the explosion scene.

According to him, fumigation will commence immediately after the mass burial of the victims.

He said, “government deeply regrets that more than 70 Nigerians lost their lives in the unfortunate incident even when they were engaged in illegal activities, including sabotaging the nation’s economy. Governor Hope Uzodimma has directed immediate evacuation of the charred remains of the victims for mass burial, while the area should be fumigated for environmental safety.”

Further, he disclosed that government was working hard to rid the state of another reoccurrence, saying “both operators and patrons of illegal bunkering and refinery have been ordered to seize operation forthwith having realized that the consequences of their actions could lead to mass murder.

“Government has directed security agencies in the state to intensify their search for the owners of the illegal refineries and ensure their immediate arrest and trial.”

Emelumba explained that government had directed security agencies to comb all parts of the state and rid it of any illegal refinery for the safety of citizens and economic growth of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, an indigene of the community, Dr Declan Emetuche, during a phone-in programme on Hot FM Owerri, indicted the state government over illegal refineries, saying they ought to know all the activities in the state.

Emetuche, who is a Head of Department at the Imo State Polytechnic, maintained that bunkering and cultism had spilled into the state through communities sharing borders with Rivers State even as he charged communities to rise up and save themselves from continous environmental hazards.