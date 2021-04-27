BY RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Security operatives under “Operation Akpakwu” yesterday busted kidnappers’ hideout in Satellite Town in Calabar Municipality LGA of the state.

The security operatives also arrested and demolished kidnappers’ houses in Akpabuyo LGA which is about some few kilometres from the state capital, Calabar.

Kidnappers arrested by the security operatives since the formation of Operation Akpakwu include, Etinyin Akamba Eyo, a.k.a 30:30, who is alleged to be the clan head of Ikot Atambi in Akpabuyo local government area of the state, including his son and wife.

The traditional ruler’s two houses were also brought down by the security operatives who were out to deal with anyone involved in kidnapping business in Cross River State.

The traditional ruler’s shrine which is said to have been frequently used for fortification of militants against any form of gun shots or to repeal attacks by security agents was also brought down by the security agents after the arrest.

Sources in the community alleged that the traditional ruler’s son was being used by the kidnappers for high profile kidnapping in Akpabuyo LGA of Cross River State until the bubble burst.

Similarly, one of the buildings in Plot 24c in Satelite Town, where a kidnapped victim was released a few months ago was also brought down by the security agents whom according to government sources have been ordered to demolish any building erected with proceeds from kidnapping.