Stern-looking combined security operatives, on Saturday, sealed off the Ake Palace Ground in Abeokuta, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) parallel congress organised by party members loyal to a former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The security operatives, comprising Police, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well as the plain-clothed security operatives completely took over the ground and blocked the main gate to the palace with their vehicles, thereby preventing Amosun loyalists from going ahead with the planned parallel APC Congress.

The APC members loyal to the immediate past governor had widely advertised the Ake Palace Ground as the venue for their parallel congress, while the Chief Yemi Sanusi-led State Caretaker Committee slated the party’s congress to hold at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, the state capital.

LEADERSHIP, however, gathered that security operatives deployed for the exercise had as early as 5am, arrived at the both venues in readiness for the task ahead of them.

As at 9am on Saturday morning when LEADERSHIP visited the venue of the parallel congress at Ake Palace Ground, scores of party members loyal to former Governor Amosun were seen scattered and loitering around the Ake Centenary Hall where they camped directly opposite the security operatives, who had taken over the Palace Ground where their canopies were mounted.

The State Police Command had earlier declared its readiness to crush anyone caught trying to disrupt the peace of the state under the guise of conducting any parallel APC congress.

A release issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Friday, warned that “any act of hooliganism and brigandage before, during and after the congress will not be tolerated.”

Oyeyemi clearly stated in the press release that the State Commissioner of Police has approved the deployment of “a large number of policemen to M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, which is the venue of the congress.

“In view of this, however, the command will deal decisively with anybody caught in any act capable of undermining the peace and tranquility being enjoyed in the state, no matter the position or status of such person.”